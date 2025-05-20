Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AR stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

