Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $325.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.27 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

