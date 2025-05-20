Focus Partners Wealth Buys 4,501 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000.

BATS XJH opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

