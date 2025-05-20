Focus Partners Wealth Buys 969 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lennar were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,769,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Lennar by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Lennar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

NYSE:LEN opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

