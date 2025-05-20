Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 17,896 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

