Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after buying an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

