Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Azenta were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Azenta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,659,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Azenta by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after buying an additional 447,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Azenta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $47,350,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

