Focus Partners Wealth Has $532,000 Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

