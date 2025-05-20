Focus Partners Wealth Has $557,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in National Grid were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in National Grid by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NGG opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.