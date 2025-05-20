Focus Partners Wealth Has $595,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 209,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

