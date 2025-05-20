Focus Partners Wealth Has $609,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

