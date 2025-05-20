Focus Partners Wealth Has $630,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 3.1%

BBY opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.