Focus Partners Wealth Has $685,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

