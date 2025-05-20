Focus Partners Wealth Has $700,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,637,000 after buying an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 953,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,321,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,529,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

