Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $305.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $264.33 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $17,054,780. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

