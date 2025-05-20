Focus Partners Wealth Invests $538,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Novanta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,515,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 975,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 852,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after buying an additional 72,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,757,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Down 1.5%

NOVT stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.84. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

