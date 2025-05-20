Focus Partners Wealth Invests $551,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

