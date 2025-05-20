Focus Partners Wealth Invests $592,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $20,714,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RPD opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.