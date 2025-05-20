Focus Partners Wealth Invests $654,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of STLD stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
