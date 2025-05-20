Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,008,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

