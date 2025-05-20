Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VENU. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Venu Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

