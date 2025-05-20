Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 4,371 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FSCO stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
