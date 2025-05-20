Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 2,970 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $235.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.44 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.93.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

