Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

