Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.