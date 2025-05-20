Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $275.68 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $260.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

