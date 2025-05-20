Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AGCO were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AGCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

