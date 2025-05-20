Focus Partners Wealth Sells 898 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

