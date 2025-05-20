Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after buying an additional 138,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,285,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2%

EHC opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.