Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.