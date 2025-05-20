Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.8%

PNW opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

