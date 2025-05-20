Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,528 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

