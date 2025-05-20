Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.63 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 127,990 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Stock Down 1.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.11.

About Gemfields Group

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.