GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of GMS worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

