GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in GMS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.66. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

