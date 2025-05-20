Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 317,658 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.9%

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.