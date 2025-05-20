Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,902 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after buying an additional 4,744,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 10,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 923,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 914,757 shares during the period. Finally, Catawba River Capital bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,658,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $27,910.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,471.24. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 352,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,410 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

