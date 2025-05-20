Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:FE opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

