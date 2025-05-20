Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $647.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $588.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,194.58, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.