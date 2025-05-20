Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.
In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,926,922 over the last 90 days.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
