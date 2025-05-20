Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,926,922 over the last 90 days.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

