Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,702,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.01.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.