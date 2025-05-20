Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 41,778 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282,885 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,871,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 104,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,926,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 369,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Coeur Mining by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 555,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining



Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

