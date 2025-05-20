Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $697,407.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,999.52. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,936 shares of company stock worth $25,182,692. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of HIMS opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

