Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

