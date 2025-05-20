Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747,103 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 296,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a P/E ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

