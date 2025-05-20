Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SLF opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.