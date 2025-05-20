Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,120. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,173.32. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

AUPH opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

