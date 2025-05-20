Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLKN. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

