Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 499.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

