Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

